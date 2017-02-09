Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $23...

Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $239,000 in H&R Block, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billing a Client for Another Company Wed dsmith 1
Career Change (May '16) Wed SAM0516 3
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC