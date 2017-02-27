Warren Beatty Wants the Academy President to 'Publicly Clarify What Happened' at the Oscars
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway committed a massive flub on Sunday night when they announced the wrong winner at the Oscars . PricewaterhouseCoopers - the accounting firm that partners with the Academy and counts the votes - released not one, but two statements about the snafu on Monday, but Warren says Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs should "publicly" address the fiasco .
