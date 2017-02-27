Warren Beatty Wants the Academy Presi...

Warren Beatty Wants the Academy President to 'Publicly Clarify What Happened' at the Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Popsugar

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway committed a massive flub on Sunday night when they announced the wrong winner at the Oscars . PricewaterhouseCoopers - the accounting firm that partners with the Academy and counts the votes - released not one, but two statements about the snafu on Monday, but Warren says Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs should "publicly" address the fiasco .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1120S vs Schedule C 42 min PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Mon HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC