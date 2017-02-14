Walters chosen as Revenue Department ...

Walters chosen as Revenue Department head

Joel Walters, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, is Gov. Eric Greitens' choice as the new head of the Missouri Department of Revenue. This undated photo from his LinkedIn profile shows Joel Walters who has been chosen by Gov. Eric Greitens to head the Missouri Department of Revenue.

