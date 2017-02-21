Walmart Blames Delayed Tax Refunds fo...

Walmart Blames Delayed Tax Refunds for Slow 2017 Start

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Fox News

Your tax refund may come later than usual this year thanks to Uncle Sam -- and that has some Walmart shoppers on the sidelines. "The year started slower than anticipated," said Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs on Tuesday when describing the current quarter during a call with reporters.

Chicago, IL

