Updates from the Cowboy Capitol Chamber of Commerce

We are pleased to welcome the following new members to the Bandera County Chamber of Commerce: Arc Rite Welding and Fabrication, LLC; Bandera Historical Rides; BCI Custom Homes; Pat Brown; Expressions; Lavender and Sage Stitchery. Please join us for a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Expressions on Friday, Feb. 24. There will be an open house from 5-7 pm and the ribbon cutting at 5:30 pm.

