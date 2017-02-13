United Way of Lake County Announces Enhanced Security Features to Free Online Tax Filing Tool
United Way of Lake County announced enhanced security features to MyFreeTaxes designed to further safeguard taxpayer information. MyFreeTaxes is a free, safe and easy way for anyone earning $64,000 or less to file state and federal taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan '17
|cyberaccountant38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC