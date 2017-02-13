United Way of Lake County Announces E...

United Way of Lake County Announces Enhanced Security Features to Free Online Tax Filing Tool

13 hrs ago

United Way of Lake County announced enhanced security features to MyFreeTaxes designed to further safeguard taxpayer information. MyFreeTaxes is a free, safe and easy way for anyone earning $64,000 or less to file state and federal taxes.

Chicago, IL

