UK projected to keep place in top 10 global economies by 2050

The UK could grow faster than Germany and maintain its place in the top 10 global economies by 2050, according to new research, but only if the country does not place too many restrictions on movement of people and agrees strong trade deals as part of the Brexit process. According to new calculations by PricewaterhouseCoopers in its 'World in 2050' report, the UK could grow at a faster rate than European counterparts Germany, France and Italy, with projected annual growth of 1.9%.

