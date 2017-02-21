U Uoe O Uoe O U... O Uoe OaOaO O U'O U Uso O U... U...O2USU'O Uoe O O U...O Oa...
KPMG International was ranked as the leading mid-market provider of M&A services for both the number of announced and completed deals in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters' Mid-Market M&A Review . Furthermore, the firm has also been ranked #1 in Global Mid-Market and Global Private Equity Mid-Market by Bloomberg M&A Advisory League Tables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|22 hr
|anonymous1
|1
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Thu
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Wed
|jtdoucet
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC