U.S. trade policy may challenge some Delta businesses

U.S. trade policy may challenge some Delta businesses

9 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

North Delta businesses, and Canadian businesses in general, may want to hedge themselves against a potential surge of American protectionism. That's according to experts at PricewaterhouseCoopers , who forecasted such outcomes resulting from the Trump administration's trade policies during a panel discussion and luncheon hosted by the Delta Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 25. While the event was advertised as a discussion about how Canadian and U.S. budgets would specifically impact Delta businesses in 2017, the panel, made up of tax consultants Mike Shields and Jonathan Osten and U.S. immigration lawyer Douglas Cowgill, largely elaborated on the yet-to-be-seen state of U.S. trade, immigration and tax policy.

Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Chicago, IL

