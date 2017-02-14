Third Avenue Management LLC Sells 380,906 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
Third Avenue Management LLC cut its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,941 shares of the company's stock after selling 380,906 shares during the period.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|23 hr
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Ashley
|18
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
