Tax refund loans at issue in state's ...

Tax refund loans at issue in state's warnings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

Three of the nation's largest tax preparation firms seek this tax season to attract customers who've left them for online competitors by offering quick advances on tax returns, with no added fees or interest. That's a promise from local managers of H&R Block and Jackson-Hewitt tax service outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC