Tax refund loans at issue in state's warnings
Three of the nation's largest tax preparation firms seek this tax season to attract customers who've left them for online competitors by offering quick advances on tax returns, with no added fees or interest. That's a promise from local managers of H&R Block and Jackson-Hewitt tax service outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC