Super councils could lead to 1,500 redundancies, say reports

MORE than 1,500 local authority staff could be made redundant in two years time if new super councils are set up in Dorset. In documents prepared to advise Dorset's councils during the local government reorganisation process, both Local Partnerships - set up by HM Treasury and the Local Government Association - and consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers provided estimates of staffing reductions.

