Singapore fintech investment down 65% in 2016: KPMG

Overall investment falls to US$214m; number of deals dips by 2 to 28, indicating slide in average deal value In 2016, there was a 65 per cent drop in overall investment in Singapore-based fintech companies, down from US$605 million to US$214 million, according to a KPMG International study Pulse Of Fintech. IN 2016, there was a 65 per cent drop in overall investment in Singapore-based fintech companies, down from US$605 million to US$214 million, according to a KPMG International study Pulse Of Fintech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Times.