SAP: Cramer's Top Takeaways

SAP: Cramer's Top Takeaways

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Steve Singh, president of business networks and applications at SAP , the software provider that last posted a 14-cents-a-share earnings beat. Singh, the former CEO of Concur Technologies, which was acquired by SAP, said that he's enjoying working with a larger company like SAP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billing a Client for Another Company Wed dsmith 1
Career Change (May '16) Wed SAM0516 3
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC