SAP: Cramer's Top Takeaways
For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Steve Singh, president of business networks and applications at SAP , the software provider that last posted a 14-cents-a-share earnings beat. Singh, the former CEO of Concur Technologies, which was acquired by SAP, said that he's enjoying working with a larger company like SAP.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Wed
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Wed
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
