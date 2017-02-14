Ron Baron Buys Camping World Holdings, Under Armour, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Sells Inovalon ...

Investment company Ron Baron buys Camping World Holdings, Under Armour, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Sherwin-Williams Co, Banco Santander Chile, Prologis, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Marriott International, Medpace Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, sells Inovalon Holdings, Illumina, Press Ganey Holdings, Under Armour, Brookdale Senior Living during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2016-12-31, Baron Funds owns 322 stocks with a total value of $17.8 billion.

