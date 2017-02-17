Reliance Jio effect: Airtel, Idea Cellular, RCom likely to record losses for Q4 2016
The balance-sheet of major telecom operators in India - Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications - came under major pressure in the third quarter of the current fiscal and the trend is likely to continue in the fourth quarter, say the experts. "Margin pressure on telcos will continue as long the free data offer from Reliance Jio continues.
