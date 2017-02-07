PwC's 'Serious Economic Shock' Turns ...

PwC's 'Serious Economic Shock' Turns Into Brexit Boom

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Guy Fawkes' blog

Before the referendum the EU-funded PricewaterhouseCoopers wrote the infamous CBI report claiming Brexit would cause a "serious economic shock", costing A 100 billion and 1 million jobs. Today they have performed a screeching u-turn, now claiming Brexit will lead Britain into an economic boom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guy Fawkes' blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billing a Client for Another Company 5 hr dsmith 1
Career Change (May '16) 9 hr SAM0516 3
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC