PwC's 'Serious Economic Shock' Turns Into Brexit Boom
Before the referendum the EU-funded PricewaterhouseCoopers wrote the infamous CBI report claiming Brexit would cause a "serious economic shock", costing A 100 billion and 1 million jobs. Today they have performed a screeching u-turn, now claiming Brexit will lead Britain into an economic boom.
