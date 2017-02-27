PwC Partner Tweeted Minutes Before Oscar Best Picture Mix-Up
Brian Cullinan posted photo of Best Actress winner Emma Stone just before giving wrong envelope to Best Picture presenter Warren Beatty A managing partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP posted a celebrity photo on Twitter backstage at the Academy Awards Sunday night just minutes before he mistakenly gave an envelope to actor Warren Beatty that set off the disastrous announcement of the wrong best-picture winner. Brian Cullinan, one of two PwC partners holding envelopes with the names of Oscar winners, tweeted "Best Actress Emma Stone backstage! #PWC" along with a photo of the actress at 9:05 p.m. Pacific time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Sun
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC