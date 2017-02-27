PwC Partner Tweeted Minutes Before Oscar Best Picture Mix-Up

Brian Cullinan posted photo of Best Actress winner Emma Stone just before giving wrong envelope to Best Picture presenter Warren Beatty A managing partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP posted a celebrity photo on Twitter backstage at the Academy Awards Sunday night just minutes before he mistakenly gave an envelope to actor Warren Beatty that set off the disastrous announcement of the wrong best-picture winner. Brian Cullinan, one of two PwC partners holding envelopes with the names of Oscar winners, tweeted "Best Actress Emma Stone backstage! #PWC" along with a photo of the actress at 9:05 p.m. Pacific time.

