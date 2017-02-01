Private company executive optimism skyrockets after election
Private company confidence in the U.S. economy has climbed sharply in the wake of the presidential election, according to a new survey from PricewaterhouseCoopers. PwC's quarterly Trendsetter Barometer survey found that before the election private company optimism about the U.S. economy was at 38 percent in the third quarter, but after the election, optimism among executives jumped to 59 percent in the fourth quarter.
