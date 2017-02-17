PricewaterhouseCoopers promises to he...

PricewaterhouseCoopers promises to help Armenia present its...

YEREVAN, February 20. /ARKA/. PricewaterhouseCoopers is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia and utilize its international network to present Armenia's investment projects to the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers Executive Partner for Eurasia Mark Henny said today in Yerevan.

