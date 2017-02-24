PRGX Global, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quar...

PRGX Global, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: GlobeNewswire

PRGX Global, Inc. , a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Management will hold a conference call later that morning at 8:30 AM to discuss those results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) 7 hr HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Sun george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC