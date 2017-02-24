PRGX Global, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial ...
PRGX Global, Inc. , a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Management will hold a conference call later that morning at 8:30 AM to discuss those results.
