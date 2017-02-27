Presenter Warren Beatty with the wrong envelope. Photo: Reuters
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for tabulating Oscar ballots, apologised for an "error" in the announcement of the best picture award , admitting Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope. The embarrassing mix-up saw the Oscar incorrectly given to musical La La Land before the actual winner, coming-of-age drama Moonlight , was finally handed the prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Sun
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC