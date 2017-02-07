Post-Brexit Britain Can Keep Place in...

Post-Brexit Britain Can Keep Place in Top 10 Economies, PwC Says

Britain can shake off the aftermath of its exit from the European Union and remain one of the world's 10 biggest economies if it stays amenable to talented foreigners, according to a forecast by consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Measured by purchasing power parity, the U.K. will fall only one place to 10th among its peers by 2050 -- so long as it keeps its labor market open to skilled overseas workers and develops trade links with fast-growing emerging markets, the analysis shows.

