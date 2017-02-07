Post-Brexit Britain Can Keep Place in Top 10 Economies, PwC Says
Britain can shake off the aftermath of its exit from the European Union and remain one of the world's 10 biggest economies if it stays amenable to talented foreigners, according to a forecast by consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Measured by purchasing power parity, the U.K. will fall only one place to 10th among its peers by 2050 -- so long as it keeps its labor market open to skilled overseas workers and develops trade links with fast-growing emerging markets, the analysis shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC