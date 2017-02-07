Pakistan economy to surpass Canada by 2050:PWC Report

LAHORE : According to an economic forecast by management consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers The emerging economy of Pakistan could surpass the Canadian economy by 2050 A report of the PWC says, "By 2050, emerging economies Mexico and Indonesia are likely to be larger than the UK and France, while Pakistan and Egypt could overtake Italy and Canada," The findings based on gross domestic product purchasing power parity terms also forecasts China and India will overtake the United States as the world's first and second largest economies by 2050. Canada is currently ranked as the 17th largest economy, but by 2030 the country will slip to No.

