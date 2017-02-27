Oscar's Best Picture Screwup: The Real Story, As Pricewaterhouse Takes Blame

UPDATE with PricewaterhouseCoopers statement: The Best Picture gaffe that marred tonight's Oscar broadcast was caused by a doppelganger Best Actress envelope mistaken for the night's final prize caused the unprecedented screw-up that temporarily bestowed the top trophy to La La Land instead of rightful winner Moonlight . Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers confirmed just now that the fault was theirs: We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty , Faye Dunaway , and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.