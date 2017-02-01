Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lll...

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 106,473 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,473 shares during the period.

