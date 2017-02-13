O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Bo...

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc.

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,363 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period.

