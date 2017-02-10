New CEO for Wesbank Motor unit
Finlayson graduated from UCT with a B. Business Science Finance degree and went on to obtain his CA qualification with Deloitte and Touche in Cape Town and New York. Finlayson also successfully completed his CFA qualification in 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC