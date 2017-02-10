New buyer cuts a deal with Sabre Safety

New buyer cuts a deal with Sabre Safety

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fife Now

Earlier this week, Blair Nimmo and Tony Friar, of KPMG LLP, concluded the sale of the business of Sabre Safety Limited , and its principal assets, to Sabre Safety Services Limited, a newly-formed entity owned by Starn Energy Services Group. Following the appointment of the joint administrators on January 31, KPMG received strong interest in the opportunity to acquire the oil and gas safety services operations of Sabre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fife Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billing a Client for Another Company Feb 8 dsmith 1
Career Change (May '16) Feb 8 SAM0516 3
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC