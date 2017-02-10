New buyer cuts a deal with Sabre Safety
Earlier this week, Blair Nimmo and Tony Friar, of KPMG LLP, concluded the sale of the business of Sabre Safety Limited , and its principal assets, to Sabre Safety Services Limited, a newly-formed entity owned by Starn Energy Services Group. Following the appointment of the joint administrators on January 31, KPMG received strong interest in the opportunity to acquire the oil and gas safety services operations of Sabre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fife Now.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC