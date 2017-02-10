New buyer cuts a deal with Sabre Safety

Earlier this week, Blair Nimmo and Tony Friar, of KPMG LLP, concluded the sale of the business of Sabre Safety Limited , and its principal assets, to Sabre Safety Services Limited, a newly-formed entity owned by Starn Energy Services Group. Following the appointment of the joint administrators on January 31, KPMG received strong interest in the opportunity to acquire the oil and gas safety services operations of Sabre.

