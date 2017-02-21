MYOB acquires Paycorp, posts profit a...

MYOB acquires Paycorp, posts profit and plugs new platform

Accounting software company MYOB has reported revenue and after tax profit increases of 13 per cent, in its full year results statement this morning. The firm also shared details of its acquisition of payment processing solutions company Paycorp, which is set to be completed in April.

