More will be required from non-executives

Non-executive directors serving on the boards of JSE-listed companies will soon be expected to be specialised professionals to meet the challenges of increased business risks, according PricewaterhouseCoopers . The professional services firm released its annual "Non-executive Directors Practices and Remuneration Trends Report", which surveyed 335 JSE-listed companies.

