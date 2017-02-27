'Moonlight' wins best picture at botched Academy Awards
Fred Berger, producer of "La La Land," foreground center, gives his acceptance speech as members of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Brian Cullinan, holding red envelope, and Martha L. Ruiz, in red dress, and a stage manager discuss the best picture announcement error among the cast at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actual winner of best picture went to "Moonlight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Sun
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC