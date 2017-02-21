Learning about VAT in Oman

Muscat: A VAT seminar was conducted by Oman American Business Centre in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers last week to educate its corporate members on introduction of Value Added Taxes. Likely to be in place early next year, 5 per cent VAT will need a complete IT system revamp and staff education to manage cash flow.

