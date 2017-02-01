Kesko Board's proposals to the Annual General Meeting
Kesko Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting convened for 3 April 2017 that the dividend payable for the year 2016 be a 2.00 per share. The Board's Audit Committee proposes that the firm of auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, be elected as the auditor of the Company.
