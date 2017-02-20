Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer Investigator Don Dare her tax return.

When Kelly Akers saw a promotion for Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service that advertised "we pay you $50, you pay us $48," for a simple tax return, she decided to visit their independently owned tax office on Clinton Highway. Because Kelly Akers is a single mother with two teenage sons and only makes a little over $25,000 as a certified nursing assistant, she is eligible for an earned income tax credit, which is a refundable credit for low-income workers with children.

