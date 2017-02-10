John Edwards
John Edwards is a veteran business technology journalist. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous business and technology publications, including Computerworld, CFO Magazine, IBM Data Management Magazine, RFID Journal, and Electronic Design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InformationWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC