James Corden, Conan O'Brien and Steph...

James Corden, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert Try to Make Sense of Oscar Night's Best Picture E...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Initially, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land had been named the winner of the prestigious award, but it turned out Moonlight had actually won. The moment was incredibly shocking and awkward for everyone watching - in person or on TV - and PricewaterhouseCoopers continues to pay the price for its error.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1120S vs Schedule C 7 hr PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC