James Corden, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert Try to Make Sense of Oscar Night's Best Picture E...
Initially, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land had been named the winner of the prestigious award, but it turned out Moonlight had actually won. The moment was incredibly shocking and awkward for everyone watching - in person or on TV - and PricewaterhouseCoopers continues to pay the price for its error.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1120S vs Schedule C
|7 hr
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC