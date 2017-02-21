Indigenous companies lack capacity for oil, gas production - PwC
I NDIGENOUS oil companies in Nigeria may still have a long way to go in the exploration and production of oil and gas, if the verdict of the PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the foremost global auditing firms is anything to go by. PwC stated that despite the Content Act passed into law in 2010, indigenous companies still lack the requisite capacity to engage fully in oil and gas exploration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|16 hr
|jtdoucet
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC