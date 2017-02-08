'Indian economy projected to overtake US by 2040'

NEW DELHI: The global economic order is expected to shift from advanced to emerging economies over the next few decades, and by 2040 India could edge past the US to become the world's second largest economy in purchasing power parity terms, says a report. According to business consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers , E7 economies comprising Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia and Turkey would grow at an annual average rate of almost 3.5 per cent over the next 34 years, compared to just 1.6 per cent for the advanced G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.