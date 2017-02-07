IMS Capital Management Buys Arconic, Wells Fargo, Stericycle, Sells Umpqua Holdings, Dollar ...
Portland, OR, based Investment company IMS Capital Management buys Arconic, Wells Fargo, Stericycle, BorgWarner, Ford Motor Co, Genuine Parts Co, Wal-Mart Stores, Perrigo Co PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Patterson, sells Umpqua Holdings, Dollar Tree, H&R Block, AutoZone, Welltower during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2016-12-31, IMS Capital Management owns 133 stocks with a total value of $92 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC