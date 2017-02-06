If only Kodak had invented Instagram: Gus Balbontin
Kodak would still be a thriving business if it had invented Instagram, according to the former boss of travel guide company Lonely Planet. In the technology age, customers will always move to a better solution, and unless firms move fast to follow them then they won't survive, Gus Balbontin said on Monday.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
