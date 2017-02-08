IBM Watson's Helping with Taxes

IBM Watson's Helping with Taxes

Kansas City-based H&R Block is rolling out a collaboration with IBM that will rely on computing power to help determine optimum credits and deductions on clients' tax returns. H&R Block and IBM fed the Watson computing system about 600 million tax return data points and "taught Watson the language of tax," said Block spokesman Gene King.

Chicago, IL

