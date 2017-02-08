IBM Watson's Helping with Taxes
Kansas City-based H&R Block is rolling out a collaboration with IBM that will rely on computing power to help determine optimum credits and deductions on clients' tax returns. H&R Block and IBM fed the Watson computing system about 600 million tax return data points and "taught Watson the language of tax," said Block spokesman Gene King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Wed
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Wed
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC