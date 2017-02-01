IBM Watson Brings AI to H&R Block Tax...

IBM Watson Brings AI to H&R Block Tax Preparation

IBM announced a partnership with H&R block to use their artificial intelligent platform IBM Watson to radically improve tax preparation. "Introducing the biggest advancement in tax preparation technology," exclaimed IBM in an announcement video.

