High School Students Master Personal Finance Thanks to H&R Block
Five high school students, Alexa Brutus and Trey Hawkins of Bradenton, Fla.; Billy Balfour of St. Clair, Mich.; and Micah Bong and Saad Khawajal of Sugar Land, Texas, each received $20,000 scholarships for their exemplary performance in the H&R Block Budget Challenge. The Budget Challenge gives students the opportunity to learn about personal finance through a game-like environment and compete against students from all 50 states for scholarships.
