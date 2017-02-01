H&R Block with IBM Watson Reinventing Tax Preparation

On February 1, 2017, IBM and H&R Block announced that H&R Block's tax professionals will use a new, consumer-facing technology that incorporates IBM Watson at approximately 10,000 branch offices across the U.S. - the largest deployment of Watson in retail locations. The new technology will help H&R Block tax professionals deliver the best outcome for each client's unique tax situation.

