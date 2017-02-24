H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Position Boosted by State Street Corp
State Street Corp increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,032,122 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 379,197 shares during the period.
