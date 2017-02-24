H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Position Booste...

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Political

State Street Corp increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,032,122 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 379,197 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... 13 hr george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Sat jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 15 Ashley 18
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC