Growth in CEOs' - confidence good for...

Growth in CEOs' - confidence good for business in Jamaica - CEOs ...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Chief executives around the world are more confident in their own growth prospects in 2017 as their outlook for the global economy are back on the rise, with 52 per cent of them planning to increase the number of jobs. That is the conclusion from a survey of CEOs conducted by consulting and accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers during the last quarter of 2016 and released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC