Growth in CEOs' - confidence good for business in Jamaica - CEOs ...

Chief executives around the world are more confident in their own growth prospects in 2017 as their outlook for the global economy are back on the rise, with 52 per cent of them planning to increase the number of jobs. That is the conclusion from a survey of CEOs conducted by consulting and accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers during the last quarter of 2016 and released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.