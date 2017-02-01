Greek M&A strengthened in 2016 due to bank asset sales- PwC

ATHENS, Feb 1 Mergers and acquisitions picked up in Greece last year, but remained at low levels as several privatisations were delayed, according to figures from business consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers on Wednesday. The value of 38 Greek mergers and acquisitions in 2016 nearly tripled to 4.4 billion euros from 1.4 billion in 2015, it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.