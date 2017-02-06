Grant Thornton names Todd Wall to lea...

Grant Thornton names Todd Wall to lead the firma s Portland office

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

In this role, he will oversee the office's Audit, Tax and Advisory service lines, as well as client service, growth and talent development in Portland. "Todd is a proven leader and possesses an impressive set of skills and knowledge that will greatly benefit our clients throughout Portland and the surrounding region," said Don Corbett, Grant Thornton's Pacific Northwest market territory managing partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC