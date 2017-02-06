Grant Thornton names Todd Wall to lead the firma s Portland office
In this role, he will oversee the office's Audit, Tax and Advisory service lines, as well as client service, growth and talent development in Portland. "Todd is a proven leader and possesses an impressive set of skills and knowledge that will greatly benefit our clients throughout Portland and the surrounding region," said Don Corbett, Grant Thornton's Pacific Northwest market territory managing partner.
