Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PRGX Global, Inc.
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PRGX Global, Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC